Brokers Offer Predictions for KBR's Q4 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR's current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.KBR's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS.

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KBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. KBR has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, Director Thaer Lewis Von bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater bought 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,341.35. The trade was a 68.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. KBR's payout ratio is 21.09%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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