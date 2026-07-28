Brokers Offer Predictions for Nokia's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nokia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Nokia's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

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Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.57.

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Nokia Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 33,457.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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