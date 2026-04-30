Brokers Offer Predictions for Toyota Motor FY2026 Earnings

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.40. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor's current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share.

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Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $76.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

TM has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.8%

Toyota Motor stock opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $167.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Toyota Motor by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Toyota Motor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Toyota Motor this week:

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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