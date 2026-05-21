Brokers Set Expectations for AGCO's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for AGCO in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for AGCO's current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. AGCO has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AGCO by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AGCO by 29.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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