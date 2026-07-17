Brokers Set Expectations for Charles Schwab FY2026 Earnings

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.16. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab's current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Charles Schwab's FY2027 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

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Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after buying an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after buying an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,179,888,000 after buying an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more upbeat on Schwab’s upcoming Q2 results , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible.

Analysts have become more upbeat on , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings preview points to stronger trading revenue, higher net interest revenue, and rising asset management fees , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm.

Coverage around the earnings preview points to , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm. Positive Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article said SCHW still looks reasonably cheap versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve.

A separate valuation-focused article said versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face organic growth and hiring challenges , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock.

Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article revisited the company’s Q2 performance expectations and key metrics , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development.

One article revisited the company’s , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development. Neutral Sentiment: A Bloomberg piece about the drop in microcap IPOs after regulatory crackdowns reflects a broader market and regulatory trend, but it does not appear to materially affect Schwab’s fundamentals directly.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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