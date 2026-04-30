Brokers Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy Q1 Earnings

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) - Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy's current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy's Q2 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.9%

LNG stock opened at $272.66 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company's stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the period. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company's stock worth $130,727,000 after buying an additional 184,520 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,819 shares of the energy company's stock worth $46,244,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Key Cheniere Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555/share (record May 11; payable May 19), signaling cash-return discipline and supporting income investor demand. Cheniere Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555/share (record May 11; payable May 19), signaling cash-return discipline and supporting income investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Cheniere Partners declared quarterly distributions, reinforcing cash flow visibility across the group and reducing uncertainty about distribution continuity. Cheniere Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions

Cheniere Partners declared quarterly distributions, reinforcing cash flow visibility across the group and reducing uncertainty about distribution continuity. Positive Sentiment: Industry supply disruption: a Zacks note highlights an ~8% drop in global LNG output amid conflict-driven disruptions — a tighter supply backdrop could support higher LNG prices and better realizations for exporters like Cheniere. Global Supply Shock Rattles LNG Production

Industry supply disruption: a Zacks note highlights an ~8% drop in global LNG output amid conflict-driven disruptions — a tighter supply backdrop could support higher LNG prices and better realizations for exporters like Cheniere. Neutral Sentiment: Positive micro revision: US Capital Advisors raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly (to $3.42 from $3.35), a small favorable datapoint but limited market impact on its own.

Positive micro revision: US Capital Advisors raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly (to $3.42 from $3.35), a small favorable datapoint but limited market impact on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple EPS downgrades from US Capital Advisors for FY‑2027 quarters — Q1 2027 cut to $4.01 (from $4.34), Q2 2027 to $3.44 (from $3.71), Q3 2027 to $3.52 (from $3.80), and Q4 2027 to $4.22 (from $4.55) — signaling the analyst expects lower near‑term earnings; consensus full‑year remains ~$13.97. These cuts could cap upside if others follow. (source: firm research notes)

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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