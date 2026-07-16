Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 6.5% Higher - Here's Why

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.2450. Approximately 1,414,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,530,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.60.

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Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 5.3%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $764.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 387.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 406,564 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,379 shares of the company's stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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