Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM - Get Free Report) NYSE: BAM have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BAM traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$67.00. 449,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,642. The business's fifty day moving average is C$65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.09. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$58.09 and a one year high of C$88.12. The stock has a market cap of C$106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM - Get Free Report) NYSE: BAM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 50.79%.The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.5564428 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.35%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

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