Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other news, CFO David Tyler Krant acquired 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,415. This represents a 115.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Grp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,761,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $99,572,000 after purchasing an additional 979,842 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $40.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 275.76%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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