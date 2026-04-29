Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.64, Zacks reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' conference call:

Record Q1 FFO of $709 million ($0.90/unit), up 10% YoY, driven by a 46% rise in data and 12% in midstream while utilities grew 5% and transport was weighed by prior asset sales.

of $709 million ($0.90/unit), up 10% YoY, driven by a rise in data and in midstream while utilities grew 5% and transport was weighed by prior asset sales. Data/AI tailwinds — data FFO rose sharply after the U.S. bulk fiber acquisition and commissioning of >200 MW of data centers; the Intel JV began initial wafer payments with earnings expected to ramp from Q3 and reach full run‑rate in 2027.

— data FFO rose sharply after the U.S. bulk fiber acquisition and commissioning of >200 MW of data centers; the Intel JV began initial wafer payments with earnings expected to ramp from Q3 and reach full run‑rate in 2027. Strong liquidity and capital recycling — about $1 billion of proceeds secured toward the 2026 recycling goal, corporate liquidity of $2.5 billion , and ~ $1.5 billion of non‑recourse debt refinanced with no incremental borrowing costs.

— about of proceeds secured toward the 2026 recycling goal, corporate liquidity of , and ~ of non‑recourse debt refinanced with no incremental borrowing costs. New strategic platforms — launched an OEM equipment leasing platform (BIP equity share expected around $375 million ) and advanced a $5 billion behind‑the‑meter partnership with an additional $430 million CapEx committed, expanding long‑duration, predictable cash‑flow opportunities.

— launched an OEM equipment leasing platform (BIP equity share expected around ) and advanced a behind‑the‑meter partnership with an additional $430 million CapEx committed, expanding long‑duration, predictable cash‑flow opportunities. The board is in the early stages of evaluating a single combined corporate structure to create a tax‑free single security and boost liquidity, but timing, regulatory/tax outcomes and investor implications remain uncertain.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE BIP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 3,782,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.13.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 110.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company's stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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