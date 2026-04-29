Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,303,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session's volume of 843,000 shares.The stock last traded at $34.1640 and had previously closed at $35.36.

The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 202.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,975,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,051,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,104,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,081,181,000 after buying an additional 86,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,289,627 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,446,000 after buying an additional 926,167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,559,336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $297,699,000 after acquiring an additional 589,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,367,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $241,967,000 after acquiring an additional 431,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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