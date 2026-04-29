Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BIP's share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$46.74 and last traded at C$46.98, with a volume of 761066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.39.

Get BIP.UN alerts: Sign Up

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BIP last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 0.9401645 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company's segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, Chile, Peru, India, and other countries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here