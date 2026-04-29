Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Down 9.8% - Time to Sell?

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$49.10 and last traded at C$49.15. 138,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 223,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.48.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.26. The firm has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,023.34.

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$7.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation NYSE, TSX: BIPC, a Canadian corporation.

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