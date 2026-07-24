Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $1.5636 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners's dividend payout ratio is -506.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

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