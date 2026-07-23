Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$45.17 and last traded at C$46.23, with a volume of 196434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.31.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$41.50.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.53, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Renewable Partners's payout ratio is presently -503.67%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

Further Reading

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