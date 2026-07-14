Brooks Macdonald Group's (BRK) "Sector Perform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,750 price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.

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Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.1%

BRK opened at GBX 1,324 on Tuesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,240 and a one year high of GBX 1,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Maarten Slendebroek bought 6,800 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 per share, with a total value of £98,600. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

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