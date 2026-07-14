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Brooks Macdonald Group's (BRK) "Sector Perform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Brooks Macdonald Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its "sector perform" rating on Brooks Macdonald Group and kept a GBX 1,600 price target, implying about 20.85% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain mostly positive: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 1,600 target, while Shore Capital set a higher GBX 1,750 target. Overall, the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a target of GBX 1,650.
  • The stock was trading around GBX 1,324, near its 50-day average and below its 200-day average, with a market value of about £204.5 million. An insider also recently bought 6,800 shares at GBX 1,450 each.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brooks Macdonald Group.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,750 price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.1%

BRK opened at GBX 1,324 on Tuesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,240 and a one year high of GBX 1,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Maarten Slendebroek bought 6,800 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 per share, with a total value of £98,600. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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