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BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BRP logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BRP has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from 16 analysts: eight recommend holding, seven recommend buying, and one rates it a strong buy. The average 12-month price target is C$98.73.
  • Recent analyst views were mixed, with Desjardins raising its target to C$103 and CIBC increasing its target to C$94, while Stifel and Seaport downgraded the stock to “hold.”
  • BRP shares opened at C$87.05, below the consensus target, after the company reported quarterly revenue of C$2.39 billion and EPS of C$1.83. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio remains high at 419.45.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOO shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on BRP from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$87.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.07. BRP has a 52 week low of C$67.11 and a 52 week high of C$112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.45.

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRP had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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