BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $15.04. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 30,746 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. Zacks Research raised BRT Apartments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BRT Apartments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $280.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.28 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. BRT Apartments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 725.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1,171.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 388.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company's stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates multi-family residential properties. The company targets mid-market apartment communities and seeks value-add opportunities through renovations, operational efficiencies and active asset management. Its investment strategy is focused on generating stable, long-term rental income and potential capital appreciation from its portfolio of rental properties.

Established in 2013, BRT Apartments Corp.

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