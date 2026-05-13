Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,870,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session's volume of 2,324,268 shares.The stock last traded at $44.7430 and had previously closed at $44.73.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bruker from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Bruker in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bruker

Bruker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $192,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,963.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $111,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 125.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $108,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,587 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $86,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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