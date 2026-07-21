Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading 7.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.63 and last traded at $60.4980. 396,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,379,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Stock Up 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bruker by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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