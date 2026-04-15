Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded at TD Cowen

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.38.

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Bruker Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. Bruker has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $977.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $964.61 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,552,019.92. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2,963.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $111,488,000 after buying an additional 2,289,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,065,000 after buying an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $108,796,000 after buying an additional 1,756,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,587 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $86,663,000 after buying an additional 1,269,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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