Brunner (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Brunner (LON:BUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,441.36 and traded as high as GBX 1,501.20. Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,492, with a volume of 35,556 shares.

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Brunner Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of £649.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,441.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,429.06.

Brunner (LON:BUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 27.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Brunner had a net margin of 94.80% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Brunner Company Profile

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust's performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

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