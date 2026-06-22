Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Sells 3,496 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $36,847.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,062,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,195,366.66. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 224 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $2,358.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 23,010 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $244,366.20.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,476 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $47,490.36.

On Monday, May 11th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 9,305 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $99,563.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,267 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $35,512.29.

On Thursday, May 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,407 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $80,291.88.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,238 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $35,877.04.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $46,956.64.

On Monday, May 4th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,764 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $51,594.12.

On Friday, May 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,663 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $29,266.37.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VINP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 46,850 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $642.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after buying an additional 671,448 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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