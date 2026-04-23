Brunswick (BC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $1.5514 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brunswick Stock Down 4.2%

BC opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brunswick's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is presently -83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Griffin Securities set a $76.00 price objective on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,472,388.64. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $435,239.78. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 39,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,481.20. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the company's stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 628,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brunswick by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,651 shares of the company's stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 606,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Brunswick by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,536 shares of the company's stock worth $93,060,000 after buying an additional 565,459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,649 shares of the company's stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 343,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $23,958,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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