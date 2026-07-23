Brunswick (BC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Brunswick to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.5222 billion for the quarter. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brunswick Stock Up 1.7%

BC stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is presently -83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on BC

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 203,838 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 477.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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