Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

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Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.95. 834,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,844. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Further Reading

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