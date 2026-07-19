Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.0714.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Brunswick alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Down 1.9%

Brunswick stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is -83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brunswick, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brunswick wasn't on the list.

While Brunswick currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here