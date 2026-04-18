BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.95 and traded as high as C$4.05. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 71,356 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$4.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of C$355.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BTB Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.3997773 EPS for the current year.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 72 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6 million square feet. People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

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