Btg Pactual Weighs in on HudBay Minerals FY2026 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Free Report) TSE: HBM - Analysts at Btg Pactual issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Btg Pactual analyst L. Correa expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Btg Pactual also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals' FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on HudBay Minerals from $23.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered HudBay Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,172 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company's stock.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.0%. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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