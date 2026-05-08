BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 37.10% from the company's previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.94.

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RealReal Stock Down 4.6%

REAL stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.84. RealReal has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 45,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $492,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 560,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,009,235.36. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,301,397.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,390.88. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 286,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,619 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company's stock.

RealReal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RealReal this week:

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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