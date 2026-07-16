BTIG Research Increases CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $45.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CareDx from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.67.

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CareDx Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $7.52 on Thursday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,883. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -232.83 and a beta of 2.43. CareDx has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.03 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business's revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 39,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,166,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,959 shares in the company, valued at $19,355,681.16. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 12,103 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $279,700.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $847,813.46. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,936 shares of company stock worth $2,093,708. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 546,722 shares of the company's stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc NASDAQ: CDNA is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company's core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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