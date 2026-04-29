BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Price

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.38.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of GEHC traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,825,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,802. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,655,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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