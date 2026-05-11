BTIG Research Raises Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $59.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.44.

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Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $9.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. 3,843,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,625. The stock's fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 62,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,248,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,188,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670,323.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 32,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,387.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,137,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,649,673.63. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 628,820 shares of company stock worth $24,801,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Liquidia

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Further Reading

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