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BTIG Research Upgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research upgraded Philip Morris International to a Strong-Buy, adding to an already bullish analyst backdrop. Overall, the stock now has one Strong Buy, ten Buy ratings, and two Hold ratings, with a consensus price target of $197.
  • Philip Morris reported better-than-expected Q2 results, posting EPS of $2.20 versus estimates of $2.05 and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue rose 10.4% year over year, helped by strong smoke-free product sales and international growth.
  • Despite the strong quarter, the company trimmed its full-year EPS outlook amid currency headwinds and conflict-related costs, even as demand for Zyn and other smoke-free products remains robust. Management said it remains confident in its long-term smoke-free strategy and plans to increase U.S. investment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Up 3.5%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $199.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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