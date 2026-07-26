Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bullish from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bullish from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Bullish from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bullish in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.67.

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Bullish Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLSH opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. Bullish has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.83 million during the quarter. Bullish had a negative net margin of 314.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bullish will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bullish

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of Bullish stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $3,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLSH. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bullish in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullish in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bullish in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Key Bullish News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

About Bullish

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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