Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Trading Up 8.1% - What's Next?

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 495,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,667,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

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Bullish News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish named Thomas Cowan, an experienced tokenization executive from Galaxy, to lead its tokenization strategy, which could strengthen its position in a fast-growing niche of digital finance. Bullish appoints Thomas Cowan as Head of Tokenization

Bullish named Thomas Cowan, an experienced tokenization executive from Galaxy, to lead its tokenization strategy, which could strengthen its position in a fast-growing niche of digital finance. Positive Sentiment: The move builds on Bullish’s recent Gibraltar regulatory approval to offer tokenized securities trading and its planned $4.2 billion acquisition of Equiniti, both of which support the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Bullish tokenization-related coverage

The move builds on Bullish’s recent Gibraltar regulatory approval to offer tokenized securities trading and its planned $4.2 billion acquisition of Equiniti, both of which support the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage and market commentary in the feed were generally constructive, but they were not directly specific to Bullish’s core trading business. Market commentary

Broader analyst coverage and market commentary in the feed were generally constructive, but they were not directly specific to Bullish’s core trading business. Negative Sentiment: Investors may still be cautious because Bullish remains unprofitable, and recent insider activity has shown only sales, with no open-market insider purchases over the past six months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bullish from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Bullish from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bullish from $43.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bullish

Bullish Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Bullish had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 314.40%.The firm had revenue of $92.83 million during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bullish will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bullish

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $3,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,516,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,211,000.

About Bullish

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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