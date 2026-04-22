Bunge Global (BG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bunge Global to post earnings of $0.8560 per share and revenue of $23.2552 billion for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bunge Global Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.38.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bunge Global's payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.11.

View Our Latest Report on BG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.1% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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