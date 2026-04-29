Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.97, FiscalAI reports. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Bunge Global's conference call:
- Raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $9.00–$9.50 (from $7.50–$8.00), reflecting stronger Q1 results and supportive forward curves.
- Operational performance was strong: adjusted EPS of $1.83 (flat YoY) and adjusted EBIT of $661 million, driven by soybean and softseed processing/refining and early Viterra synergy capture.
- Reported GAAP EPS was only $0.35 due to a $1.28 per-share unfavorable mark‑to‑market timing effect and $0.20 per-share Viterra transaction/integration costs.
- Company lowered expectations for Tropical Oils & Specialty Ingredients and Grain Merchandising & Milling while forecasting higher net interest expense ($620–$660M) and increased 2026 CapEx ($1.5–$1.7B), reflecting working capital and investment needs.
- Balance sheet and liquidity remain strong: readily marketable inventories exceeded net debt by about $400M, adjusted leverage improved to 1.6x, and ~$9.7B of committed credit facilities were unused.
Bunge Global Stock Down 0.0%
NYSE BG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,948. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $131.93.
Bunge Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Bunge Global's payout ratio is presently 51.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.11.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global
Bunge Global News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat — Bunge reported Q1 EPS of $1.83, comfortably above street estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected underlying profitability for the quarter. Bunge Global (BG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 guidance — management set full‑year EPS guidance of $9.00–$9.50, above consensus (~$8.46), which materially improves forward earnings visibility and likely supports the stock rally. Bunge Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwinds — higher crude oil and soybean oil prices (partly driven by geopolitical supply pressure) have widened North American soy crush margins, benefiting oilseed processors including Bunge. This cyclical boost supports margin recovery prospects. Iran war's boost to biofuels lifts US agriculture giants' earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials available — the press release, slide deck and conference-call transcript are posted for investors to drill into segment-level trends and management commentary. These materials will shape near-term sentiment depending on detail. Listen to Conference Call / View Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation discussion — some outlets are revisiting Bunge’s investment case (value vs. cyclicality); any analyst upgrades or revisions to models will influence sustained momentum. Should Value Investors Buy BUNGE GLOBAL SA (BG) Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and mixed segment performance — Q1 revenue ($21.86B) came in below consensus ($23.26B) and some operating segments underperformed, which introduces execution risk and could cap upside if margins don’t sustain. Bunge Global Q1 details
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed quarter nuance — while EPS beat and guidance lift the headline, investors will watch whether results were driven by one‑time items, inventory/hedge effects or durable operational improvement; any signs of transience could reverse early gains. What's Going On With Bunge Stock Today?
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.
About Bunge Global
(Get Free Report
)
Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.
The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.
Featured Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Bunge Global, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bunge Global wasn't on the list.
While Bunge Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.