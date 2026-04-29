Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.97, FiscalAI reports. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bunge Global's conference call:

Raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $9.00–$9.50 (from $7.50–$8.00), reflecting stronger Q1 results and supportive forward curves.

Raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to (from $7.50–$8.00), reflecting stronger Q1 results and supportive forward curves. Operational performance was strong: adjusted EPS of $1.83 (flat YoY) and adjusted EBIT of $661 million , driven by soybean and softseed processing/refining and early Viterra synergy capture.

Operational performance was strong: adjusted EPS of (flat YoY) and adjusted EBIT of , driven by soybean and softseed processing/refining and early Viterra synergy capture. Reported GAAP EPS was only $0.35 due to a $1.28 per-share unfavorable mark‑to‑market timing effect and $0.20 per-share Viterra transaction/integration costs.

Reported GAAP EPS was only due to a $1.28 per-share unfavorable mark‑to‑market timing effect and $0.20 per-share Viterra transaction/integration costs. Company lowered expectations for Tropical Oils & Specialty Ingredients and Grain Merchandising & Milling while forecasting higher net interest expense ( $620–$660M ) and increased 2026 CapEx ( $1.5–$1.7B ), reflecting working capital and investment needs.

Company lowered expectations for Tropical Oils & Specialty Ingredients and Grain Merchandising & Milling while forecasting higher net interest expense ( ) and increased 2026 CapEx ( ), reflecting working capital and investment needs. Balance sheet and liquidity remain strong: readily marketable inventories exceeded net debt by about $400M, adjusted leverage improved to 1.6x, and ~$9.7B of committed credit facilities were unused.

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Bunge Global Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE BG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,948. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $131.93.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Bunge Global's payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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