Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Bunge Global Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in Bunge Global by 152.9% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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