Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,832 and last traded at GBX 2,826, with a volume of 2263257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,794.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,350 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,610 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from £280 to £300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,600 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,956.25.

View Our Latest Report on BNZL

Bunzl Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,614.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,371.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81.

Insider Transactions at Bunzl

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,394, for a total transaction of £359,100. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors.

Further Reading

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