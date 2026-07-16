Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Burke & Herbert Financial Services to post earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $112.86 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.50 million. On average, analysts expect Burke & Herbert Financial Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BHRB opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHRB. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,668,160.80. This trade represents a 23.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $774,450. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,991 shares of the company's stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,263 shares of the company's stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the period.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community‐focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

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