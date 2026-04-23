Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.87, FiscalAI reports. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 23.89%.The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million.

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Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BHRB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHRB. DA Davidson began coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $74.00 price objective on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.40.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community‐focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

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