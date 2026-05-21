Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $2.7961 billion for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Burlington Stores Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of BURL stock opened at $309.17 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $351.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.68 and a 200-day moving average of $299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,356.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BURL

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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