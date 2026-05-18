Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $374.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $374.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock's previous close.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.00.

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Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BURL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.06. The stock had a trading volume of 72,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,364. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $351.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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