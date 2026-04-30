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Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Butterfly Network logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: BFLY opened at $4.65 vs. the prior close of $4.92 and last traded at $4.56 on volume of about 2.53 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $5.56, while several firms recently raised targets and issued Buy ratings (three Buys, two Holds, one Sell).
  • Fundamentals: Butterfly beat the quarter with EPS of -$0.02 (vs. -$0.04 est.) and revenue of $31.51M (vs. $26.25M est.), but remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~78.95%) and negative ROE (33.13%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.65. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 2,530,048 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Butterfly Network from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Butterfly Network from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $5.50 price objective on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFLY

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Butterfly Network by 707.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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