BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Posts Earnings Results

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BV Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 23.73%.

Get BV Financial alerts: Sign Up

BV Financial Price Performance

Shares of BV Financial stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 12,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. BV Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVFL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BV Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BV Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on BV Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 3,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $61,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,043 shares of company stock valued at $738,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVFL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 105.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BV Financial by 4,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BV Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in BV Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company's stock.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BV Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BV Financial wasn't on the list.

While BV Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here