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BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
BV Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BV Financial reported quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, with a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 23.73%.
  • The stock rose $0.54 on Friday to $21.22, near its 52-week high of $22.17, while trading volume came in below average.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but currently leans positive, with MarketBeat’s consensus rating at “Buy” despite a recent downgrade from Wall Street Zen.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BV Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 23.73%.

BV Financial Price Performance

Shares of BV Financial stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 12,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. BV Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVFL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BV Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BV Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on BV Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 3,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $61,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,043 shares of company stock valued at $738,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVFL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 105.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BV Financial by 4,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BV Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in BV Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company's stock.

BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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