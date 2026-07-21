BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Trading Down 2.7% - Here's Why

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $20.91. 17,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 19,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BVFL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BV Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BV Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BVFL

BV Financial Trading Down 2.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 8,122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $161,140.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,107.20. This represents a 72.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,043 shares of company stock valued at $738,285. 15.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BV Financial by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 101,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BV Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company's stock.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

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