BWS Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "top pick" rating on the technology company's stock. BWS Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Innodata from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innodata from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.00.

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Innodata Stock Performance

Innodata stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 2.83. Innodata has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Innodata will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $21,897,525.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,580,386.85. This trade represents a 71.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 150,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $14,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,340,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,525,641.84. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,178,826 shares of company stock worth $112,016,456. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 144,247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Innodata by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Innodata by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,268 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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