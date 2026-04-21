BXP (BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2801 per share and revenue of $845.1310 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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BXP Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. BXP has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $79.33.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised BXP from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on BXP in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on BXP from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $73,341.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,887 shares of company stock valued at $476,930 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BXP in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of BXP by 2,097.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BXP in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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