BXP (BXP) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3949 per share and revenue of $856.2530 million for the quarter. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BXP to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. BXP has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BXP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. State of Wyoming boosted its position in BXP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in BXP by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BXP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Scotiabank upgraded BXP from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.26.

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About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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